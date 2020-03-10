Fish stock plunder costing SA billions

Africa loses more than R288bn a year to fisheries crime, according to Nelson Mandela University law professor Hennie van As.

Van As, who is head of the university-based FishFORCE, Africa’s first fisheries law enforcement academy, said the global scourge was having catastrophic effects.

“Countries are being deprived of taxes, citizens of jobs, food and income and fisheries and environments are being destroyed.

“Many developing countries are unable to effectively enforce fisheries laws and are therefore unable to manage their coastal zones,” he said.

“The result is fish stocks [are] in sharp decline, instability, food insecurity and the loss of livelihoods and state revenue. Africa is particularly vulnerable.

“This is a battle we have to win.”

Van As was introducing the second FishFORCE Dialogue, a two-day conference at NMU’s north campus, which began on Monday.