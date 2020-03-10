eThekwini city manager granted R50,000 bail over irregular tender

The amount of irregular expenditure due to collusion between senior eThekwini officials and service providers in the controversial Durban Solid Waste (DSW) debacle now stands at R430m.

This was revealed during the appearance of the eThekwini city manager, Sipho Nzuza, at the Durban commercial crimes court on Tuesday.

Nzuza handed himself in on Tuesday morning and will be the 17th accused in an ongoing tender corruption case related to the awarding of work to contractors for a 2016 DSW tender.

During proceedings, prosecutor Ashika Lucken revealed that Nzuza would now join a long list of other accused, including former mayor Zandile Gumede.