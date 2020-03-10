Coronavirus: travellers from China welcome in SA, says health ministry

The health ministry has moved to clarify that people travelling from China, but not from Wuhan city or Hubei province, are allowed into SA.

Ministry spokesperson Dr Lwazi Manzi said people from other parts of China “have a far lower risk of acquiring Covid-19 than those in Wuhan city or Hubei province.

“The World Health Organisation (WHO) has maintained there is no restriction on travel or trade with China since the outbreak. Be that as it may, no-one is allowed to purchase a ticket to leave China without having undergone a screening process to ensure there is no risk of a traveller leaving China who may have come into contact with the virus,” she said.

Manzi said these people were screened for the coronavirus when they left China and again when they arrived in SA.