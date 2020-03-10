Army plane to fly to China to repatriate South Africans on Tuesday

An aircraft meant to repatriate South Africans from China amid the Coronavirus outbreak was ready to leave on Tuesday night, said the government.

About 122 citizens who are currently residing in Wuhan, the epicentre of the COVID-19 outbreak, are expected to return home by the end of the week.

Government spokesperson Phumla Williams said that the government originally received over 180 requests for repatriation.

But over time, and having made consideration of personal circumstances, some South Africans indicated their decision to rather stay on at their respective commitments in Wuhan.