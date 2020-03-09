Zweli Mkhize on coronavirus: 'What are we fearing? We are ready to deal with it'

There is no need to panic — there are highly trained nurses and doctors at hand to tackle the Covid-19, health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Sunday.

“What are we fearing? What we fear is that there is a history of coronavirus that attacked and killed many people.

“We are ready to deal with it as an emergency,” Mkhize said during a briefing at the Pietermaritzburg City Hall on Sunday afternoon.

Mkhize was accompanied by KwaZulu-Natal MEC for health Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu.

Mkhize said trained medical staff at hospitals used a “specific gown” when treating coronavirus-affected patients.

“The gown covers your head, eyes, mouth, hands, body and feet. We call this barrier nursing, it covers the entire body and the nurse can treat the patient and go home and won’t infect their children.”

Mkhize said those who tested positive for the novel coronavirus would be isolated and treated.