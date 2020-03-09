R800m set aside to build schools in 'high-demand' suburbs of Gauteng

The Gauteng department of education has set aside nearly R800m to build new schools in "high-demand areas" of the province this year.

This is as parents continue to perceive schools in urban areas to have better standards than those in townships.

Provincial education MEC Panyaza Lesufi revealed this in a written reply to a question asked by DA MPL Khume Ramulifho.

Lesufi said 68 schools in Gauteng's suburbs were so popular this year that each received more than 1,000 applications, while 148 township schools had received less than 40 applications.

Some of the "high-demand" schools are in Boksburg, Kempton Park, Midrand, Centurion, Pretoria and Roodepoort.