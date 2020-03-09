Load-shedding is back, most likely until Thursday

This would allow the power utility to “rebuild the emergency reserves that were depleted as we strove to keep the lights on during the high equipment breakdowns we experienced towards the end of last week.

“The system is currently constrained, unpredictable and vulnerable. Demand has also incrementally risen since January, putting pressure on the ageing fleet. We urge every South African to co-operate in managing electricity consumption with care to help us minimise load-shedding,” said Eskom.

Unplanned breakdowns or outages were at 11,700MW at 7.20pm on Sunday. Planned maintenance outages were at 4,963MW.