‘I thought they were going to kill him’

VW car parts theft accused describe alleged assault during arrest

A brutal assault, allegedly at the hands of the police, left a young Uitenhage father with a burst eardrum, with his friends so frightened that some of them urinated in their pants during the incident.



The terrifying events which unfolded as five men were arrested in the town in connection with the theft of car parts from Volkswagen SA has prompted a lawyer to pursue civil action against the police on their behalf...

