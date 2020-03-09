Fake coronavirus voice note lands Durban lab worker in hot water

A worker at a state-owned laboratory service is facing disciplinary action after the circulation of a voice note which suggested that Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital in Umlazi, Durban, had received a number of patients with coronavirus.

KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu on Monday condemned “the creation and distribution of a voice note containing false and misleading information.".

“The recording, featuring the voice of a woman, has been widely shared on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.

“It alludes to a false scenario of 'panic' due to the presence of a number of patients with the novel coronavirus at Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital, something that has been vehemently denied by hospital management,” the provincial health department said in a statement.

“The recorded voice has since been traced to an employee of the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS), who is now facing disciplinary action by management of Prince Mshiyeni and the state-owned laboratory service.”

Simelane-Zulu said: “We are always deeply concerned when people resort to creating and spreading false propaganda, which causes a lot of unnecessary fear and anxiety in our communities.

“This is a particularly sensitive time and government is doing a lot of good work to contain the novel coronavirus.