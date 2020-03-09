Coughing up for overpriced and useless masks?

PREMIUM

Inevitably, the prices of products now in demand by consumers panicked by the prospect of contracting Covid-19 are spiking.



“Good Things Guy” Brent Lindeque revealed in a tweet on Friday that the pack of 50 face masks for R75 from Dischem on February 6, was being sold by Takealot a month later for R1,925. “And that’s with their fabulous 20% discount!” And yes, it was the identical product...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.