‘100 years’ show celebrates shape of fashion

The 100 Years: Then vs Now fashion show on Saturday not only presented a platform for several Eastern Cape designers to show their creations, but for models of all shapes and sizes to proudly strut their stuff.

The show at Gallery on Produce in Central was well received by the audience of about 50.

Unathi Mdliva said he thought the event was well organised and that the models were very professional.

“Growing up in Port Elizabeth I’ve seen the culture of fashion become elevated and I’m glad to have been able to witness the journey.

“If there could be more exposure on what is happening, and bigger companies jumping on board to sponsor, we would be able to compete with cities like Johannesburg.”

Sinovuyo Momo, who also watched the show, said she loved the denim line by Bongani Gongxeka, adding the models were stunning with very little makeup on.