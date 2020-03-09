‘100 years’ show celebrates shape of fashion
The 100 Years: Then vs Now fashion show on Saturday not only presented a platform for several Eastern Cape designers to show their creations, but for models of all shapes and sizes to proudly strut their stuff.
The show at Gallery on Produce in Central was well received by the audience of about 50.
Unathi Mdliva said he thought the event was well organised and that the models were very professional.
“Growing up in Port Elizabeth I’ve seen the culture of fashion become elevated and I’m glad to have been able to witness the journey.
“If there could be more exposure on what is happening, and bigger companies jumping on board to sponsor, we would be able to compete with cities like Johannesburg.”
Sinovuyo Momo, who also watched the show, said she loved the denim line by Bongani Gongxeka, adding the models were stunning with very little makeup on.
View this post on Instagram
????????? 100 YEARS FASHION FILM ????????? EVENT: 07TH MARCH 2020 GALLERY ON PRODUCE 13H00 TICKETS: R80, R90 at Door, R150 VIP "Trust me you have never seen anything like it" ??: @tertioe ??: @best9thrift ?♀️?♂️?♀️?♂️: @mivuyoxinindlu @setu_nkonzo @hlela_bunn @pascalina_maqojana @yamzar_mpako @feyith #Art #Fashion #film #sharethebay #events2020 #100YEARS3.0 ##photography #art #instagood #style #fashion #modeling #makeup #like #beauty #follow #model #beautiful #photooftheday #photographer #fitness #picoftheday #photoshoot #models #gym #photo #instagram #captionplus #men #modellife
One of the designers who participated in the show, Libona Ndinga Rasana, said this was his first time showcasing at the “100 years” event.
“I’m one of the people who launched a label in Port Elizabeth in 2013, and since then I’ve been showcasing my work.
“I enjoyed the energy at this show.
“I wish there was more media coverage and investors, though investors tend to box us into what they want instead of allowing us to fully flow where our creative juices lead us,” Rasana said.
One of the models, Faith Mokiba, originally from Aliwal North, said she had struggled to enter the modelling world before 2017 because of her weight and curvaceous body shape.
She said modelling in the show was an honour because she felt she represented the shape of many SA women.
“The modelling industry in the world and SA need more plus-sized models, because women deserve to know they don’t have to be slender to be beautiful,” she said.
“With body shaming a serious issue in SA, I am proud to be associated with ‘100 years’ where they can be bold enough to have plus-sized models in their show,” Mokiba said.
View this post on Instagram
There is a beauty about winter that any season can touch ✨ We are back with a touch of winter wear and we are ready for the next season. Stay tuned for more fashion, style, character and drama . Imvana Gentlemen’s Club will take Pe Fashoin to the Map ! Our best duo @milanceo & @siagi_stylist doing what they do best ??? ? : @triss_msabane #mensfashon #style #gentlemensleague #winter #winterwear #club #gq #pitti
Founder and creative director Sindisa Nonkwelo said he would not have been able to pull off the event without his team.
“We originally wanted one show annually to make ‘100 years’ an exclusive event.
“However, because of the demand we are getting we are striving to at least have another show in September.”
The plan, he said, was to have a line not only for the youth, but also for the working class and the elderly.