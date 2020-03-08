Third coronavirus case in SA confirmed - and it is the wife of the first man to be diagnosed

The wife of the first man to be diagnosed with the coronavirus in South Africa has also tested positive, health minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Sunday.

"This morning we have received results of the direct contact of the first patient, his wife. She had also travelled with him to Italy as part of the group of ten.

"I now wish to advise the public that she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is therefore the third confirmed case in South Africa," Mkhize said in a statement.

The couple's two children tested negative for the virus. We expect the results of the other 6 group members who had travelled to Italy within the next 48 hours.

It is important to advise the public that the couple’s children were tested and their results have come out negative.

However, as part of taking extra precautions, thesechildren will remain in self quarantine until their parents have tested negative.