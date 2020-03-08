Taxi hitman's reign of terror brought to an end

According to the Western Cape police management, Velem's heavy sentence of 85 years' direct imprisonment "will send a stern warning that crime does not pay".

"The Western Cape SAPS management has applauded the sterling work done by both the prosecution and detection teams," said spokesperson Capt FC van Wyk.

"Velem was charged with two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, one count of robbery with aggravating circumstances and various offences relating to contraventions of the Firearms Control Act, 60 of 2000 ("the Firearms Control Act"), including the possession of a semi-automatic firearm and ammunition," he said.

The court found him guilty on all of the offences except for the robbery charge for which he was acquitted.

"These offences were committed against the background of taxi feuds over the protection of taxi routes and money disputes," said Van Wyk.

On the evening of Thursday February 22 2018 Magxwalisa (one of the murder victims) was waiting outside an OK Mini Market store in Main Road, Hout Bay, with taxi owner and Hout Bay Taxi Association member Themba Liwani where Liwani was waiting to transport the store's staff members home.

While the two were talking Velem approached them and shot Magxwalisa, who sustained a fatal wound in his lower back.

Velem then chased Liwani into the store where he shot him three times. Liwani survived the shooting.

But Velem's job was not done. On September 13 2018, he and another suspect killed Pango near a store in Main Road, Delft, after chasing him down and shooting him multiple times.

On November 3 2018 police ended the 43-year-old's reign of terror when they found him in Kayamandi, Stellenbosch, in possession of a 9mm Parabellum pistol and a FEG Luger M80 semi-automatic pistol with several rounds of ammunition.