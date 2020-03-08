SPCA vows to fight for ailing animals at Bloemfontein Zoo

The SPCA says the welfare of animals at the Bloemfontein Zoo has been compromised to such an extent that it does not have faith that the situation can be reversed with sustainability.

“The public and Bloemfontein community have known, as have we, for a long time that the welfare of the animals at the zoo was not ideal,” the organisation said in a post on Facebook.

An SPCA inspector and team that had been monitoring the zoo recently discovered that animals appeared to have been mistreated or were underfed.

The zoo was temporarily closed in December 2019 after an inspection by the department of economic, small business development, tourism and environmental affairs and the SPCA but the animals and staff remained there.

“We have now reached the point where we can confidently say that we have explored all avenues, and that the welfare of the animals inside the zoo is compromised, to such an extent that we do not have faith that it can be reversed with sustainability,” said the SPCA on Thursday.

While the SPCA dealt with various cases related to the wellbeing of animals, it cited capacity issues in terms of dealing with the animals at the zoo.