Prominent detective killed in gun battle with cash in transit robbers

Police detective Delene Grobler-Koonin, known in the Eastern Cape for her work on a series of high profile pornography and child abuse cases, has been killed, together with another detective, in a gunfight with cash in transit robbers.

Grobler-Koonin's death was confirmed by the Hawks on Sunday morning although they referred to her as Grobelaar.

According to the Hawks statement, Grobler-Koonin was part of a Hawks Technical Operations Management Section (TOMS) in the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation that had swooped after a cash in transit incident near Mahikeng in North West Province.

"The armed gang had shot and forced a cash security van off the road. The suspects were confronted as they blew open the van. The suspects retaliated and took off in different directions. In their attempt to escape, two of the vehicles faced off with members from TOMS.

"During the shootout, Detective Warrant Officer Delene [Grobler-Koonin], 44, was fatally shot."

The suspects managed to flee, a manhunt ensued and, later in the day, one suspect was tracked and arrested at a Johannesburg hospital.

"Immediately thereafter a follow up operation was launched in Coligny where the wanted suspects were confronted at a filling station by TOMS members. The suspects retaliated with AK47 rifles, fatally wounding Detective Sergeant Wynand Herbst, 42."

Three suspects were killed and two were seriously injured during the gun battle at the filling station. Later that evening a further two suspects were traced to Ventersdorp but they managed to escape. So far, three AK47s, two 9mm pistols, a bakkie and a minibus have been seized, the statement said.

The National Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya, expressed his condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of the two slain detectives. He said a bigger team under an experienced brigadier had been appointed to follow up.

"Those who have information should provide it to the investigators or the police in general," he said.

The Minister of Police, General Bheki Cele, also expressed his condolences to the families and colleagues of Grobler-Koonin and Herbst.

"The apprehension of suspects, with three fatally shot and two injured, can only bring cold comfort to those who lived and worked with the slain members. We are however hoping that it will bring some kind of closure to the bereaved families," he said.

Grobler-Koonin was reportedly married and had one child.

A reliable source who asked not to be named said she would be sorely missed.

"She was a fantastic investigator and absolutely passionate about what she did."

She was the detective who arrested former tennis star Bob Hewitt on his Addo farm prior to his 2016 conviction for raping two teenage girls and assaulting a third. She also worked on the Westering porn abuse case which led to the conviction of syndicate member Jayde Sheldon, he said.