Coronovirus NOT detected at Livingstone Hospital

There has been no detection of the coronovirus in Port Elizabeth.

This is according to Eastern Cape health department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo, who was responding to a bogus voice note doing the rounds on social media.

In the voice note, a man can be heard saying that a case of coronovirus had been detected at Livingstone Hospital.

He claimed to be told this by a friend who was married to a doctor at the hospital.

However, Kupelo said the voice note was a hoax and urged people to stop spreading fake news.

"It is not true. There has been no case detected."

He said 16 people had been tested at the hospital since the outbreak of the virus.

"This has likely resulted in the bogus voice note being circulated."

He said the most recent testing was done on a woman who had returned from Turkey.

"If a case is detected it will be made public by the Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

"We plead with the public not to create and send bogus information around."