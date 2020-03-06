Parliamentary speaker bars brigadier who slapped journalist's cellphone away

“The PGA is highly concerned about the actions of this police officer. The video footage, which can be made available on request, depicts a senior commissioned SAPS officer conducting an unlawful act with no explanation.

“I brought these complaints to the attention of the minister of police and commissioner,” wrote Modise in a letter responding to the PGA on Thursday.

In addition she had an urgent meeting with the operational leadership of SAPS staff responsible for parliament.

“I also gave a specific directive for the member of the SAPS, who reportedly harassed several members and may have also been involved in the incident involving Mr Gerber, to not perform duties within parliament’s precincts forthwith,” she wrote.

Gerber said he welcomed the steps taken by Modise and “look forward to continue my work as a journalist at parliament without fear or favour. I believe it is of the utmost importance that MPs, parliamentary staff and journalists are allowed to perform their functions at the people's parliament without any interference.”