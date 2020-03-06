Horror night as students raped in Central

PREMIUM

The callous rape of two PE College students by a homeless man in an abandoned building near the terminus taxi rank on Wednesday evening has raised further questions about the dire state of security in the heart of the metro.



The ordeal came just hours before metro security boss Marlon Daniels said he would deploy security guards to four key tourist sites in the city...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.