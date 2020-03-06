R60m set aside to help drought-hit farmers

A total of R60m has been re-prioritised to drill boreholes, maintain dams and distribute livestock feed to farmers to combat the effects of the drought.

In his 2020-2021 budget speech, finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko said the Eastern Cape was one of the worst-affected provinces.

“This money is aimed at mitigating against the persistent drought that has attacked our province,” he said.

He said agriculture was a catalyst for economic growth.

“We believe it is important for us to capacitate our farmers and potential farmers.

: Therefore, any investments made in the agricultural sector, without investing in people, will be in vain.”

As a result, he said, R184.3m had been set aside to provide vocational agriculture, forestry and fisheries education and training.

He said the government needed to exploit opportunities in the cannabis industry, with the tural development & agrarian reform department set to receive R4.5m for the 2020-2021 financial year.

“This allocation is for issuing permits, conducting awareness campaigns, training and development that is related to cannabis and research,” he said.