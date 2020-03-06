Coronavirus is here, but don’t panic — Mkhize

South Africa has recorded its first coronavirus case, but it is way too soon to panic, the government says.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize announced yesterday that a man from Hilton, in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, who had travelled to Italy with his wife, had contracted Covid-19, but said the government was not enforcing any immediate restrictions or bans as a result.

The confirmation means that SA has become the seventh country in Africa to confirm a case of the deadly coronavirus that emerged in China late last year and has rapidly spread around the globe, wreaking economic havoc and battering financial markets.

While the latest developments were worrying, “we must not allow panic to set in,” Mkhize said in parliament yesterday during a debate on the epidemic.

Briefing reporters shortly afterwards, he was at pains to emphasise that SA had only one confirmed case and authorities were doing all they could to contain it.

Cheryl Cohen, head of the Centre for Respiratory Disease and Meningitis at the National Institute of Communicable Disease (NICD) also said there was no immediate risk of the coronavirus spreading in the general community.

People who had been in contact with the coronavirus patient were in self-quarantine at home, and medical staff were in daily contact to check their health status, Cohen said.

The NICD is managing SA’s response to the outbreak.

Covid-19 has infected more than 95,000 people and killed about 3,300 in more than 80 countries and territories since it broke out in Wuhan, China in December.

Mkhize said a tracer team had been sent to KwaZulu-Natal to identify the patient’s contacts, in line with World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines.

“What we have learnt from China is that speed, decisiveness and acting in unison is important,” the minister said.

China imposed aggressive measures to try to contain the virus, placing Wuhan on lockdown, restricting travel and extending the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday.

Its strategy appears to have borne fruit as the number of new cases reported in China has steadily dropped for the past fortnight.