Two Port Elizabeth schools receive new libraries

Two deserving Port Elizabeth township schools have been named as the latest beneficiaries of a literary project, with thousands of new books now occupying once-vacant classrooms at the two schools.

The initiative, headed by The Bookery, the Literary Association of South Africa and Nelson Mandela University’s (NMU) Centre for the Community School, saw a total of 3,000 books being donated by The Bookery to Gertrude Shope and Jarvis Gqamlana primary schools.

The Bookery is a Cape-Town based NGO established in 2010 to address the lack of functional libraries in SA schools.

According to the project manager of the initiative, Relda Donaldson, the setting up of the libraries began in January 2019.

“I can easily set up something like this in a month, but because we want as much involvement with the school and the community as possible, we use the time to establish and build relationships with the communities to ensure that the literary spaces will be well maintained and sustained long after we have moved on.

“We want the community and the schools to take ownership of the libraries. We have also ensured that a full-time librarian is appointed to help the learners,” Donaldson said.

Both schools have allocated time in their daily timetables to ensure that all the pupils, from grades R to 7, spend time in the library and are introduced to books.

One of the two libraries was unveiled on Wednesday at Gertrude Shope in Missionvale, with principal Thembisa Ngcape expressing her excitement about the initiative.

“This is something that we have been praying for, for a long time.

“It will help improve our results because at the moment our pupils must go to libraries in other townships and that puts them in danger.

“This library will change community mindsets as well, because the community will also have access to it,” Ngcape said.

“My only concern is that we have a problem of crime in our area. We will have to involve the police in order to make sure that we keep our new resources safe.”

Dean of the faculty of education at NMU, Dr Muki Moeng, said the library was more than just a place that stored books.

“We prefer to use the term ‘literary space’ because it is a place where all types of learning can take place, and not just reading.

“We have more schools on our radar who will be benefiting from such projects as the year goes by,” Moeng said.

The second library will be unveiled on Thursday at Jarvis Gqamlana in New Brighton.