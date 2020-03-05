Security deployed to guard key Nelson Mandela Bay tourism sites

An attack on a Swiss couple, who were shoved down the stairs at the Donkin Reserve by thugs on Tuesday, has prompted the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality to deploy security guards to four key tourist sites in the city.

Two guards will be stationed at each site, which includes the Donkin Reserve, Fort Frederick, the Campanile and the Port Elizabeth beachfront.

The tourists, who cut their visit short and fled the city yesterday morning, just two days after their arrival, are not being named as they could not be reached for comment.

After hearing about the attack on Tuesday, economic development, tourism and agriculture political head Marlon Daniels demanded that the city’s safety and security department develop a plan to protect tourists visiting the city.

Within 20 hours, safety and security acting executive director Shane Brown presented his plan to Daniels — who is acting mayor while Thsonono Buyeye is in Switzerland.

Brown said the guards had been pulled from other municipal buildings to protect tourists at the heritage and tourism sites.

“We are robbing Peter to pay Paul as it was necessary to act immediately,” he said during his presentation of the plan yesterday.

“However, we have developed a pilot project we hope to implement within two months.”

According to his plan, 80 peace officers would be trained and equipped with radios, uniforms and batons to combat the surge in tourist attacks.

Supervisors, managers and administration clerks would be hired, and three cellphones and four vehicles bought.

The peace officers — split between Central and Summerstrand — would be on the ground within two months after undergoing six weeks of training, according to Brown.

Brown asked Daniels that the plan be tabled and approved as a special project.

If approved, this would cost R3.8m for the 2019/2020 financial year.

However, if the pilot project is a success, it would cost R6.5m a year to keep it running.

During a brief visit by The Herald to the heritage sites yesterday, security guards were only visible at the Campanile.

It was not clear if guards had been stationed at the Donkin and Fort Frederick as they were not immediately visible.

Daniels said he had contacted the Swiss couple shortly after the attack to try to persuade them to stay in the city.

“We offered to take them to Addo and show them some more sights,” he said, but the offer was declined.

Daniels then met the couple at 6.30am yesterday at their guest house in Summerstrand and again at the Port Elizabeth airport before their 8am flight.

“She [the Swiss woman] told me what happened,” he said.

“She was calm but when she started to recall the incident she started to shake.”

Daniels said the couple had left the Phoenix Hotel in Central before making their way to the Donkin Reserve the day before.

“They were walking down the steps at the reserve when they passed two men sitting down.

“The men then jumped on the couple, resulting in them falling down the steps,” he said.

Daniels said the men then grabbed the woman’s bag, which contained a cellphone, bank cards, R1,000 and €1,179 (about R20,000) inside.

Her husband tried to fight off the attackers, resulting in his hand being cut with a knife.

Daniels said that after the attack the couple went to the nearest information kiosk to contact the police, but, when they had still not arrived 30 minutes later, returned to their guest house.

Daniels said the woman had showed him her bruised knees from being pushed down the stairs.

“They were the darkest blue you have ever seen,” he said.

He said the couple had visited the Garden Route, Durban and Cape Town and encountered no problems.

“She has travelled the world for years with nothing ever happening to her until she came to Port Elizabeth.”

Last month, 13 British student teachers were robbed by six armed men in KwaDwesi.

The students, who had been on an induction tour, were robbed in Theku Street shortly before midday on February 10 when the Calabash Tours minibus they were in stopped so they could take photographs.

Referencing the incident, Daniels said the BBC had carried a news report.

“They told people not to come to Nelson Mandela Bay.

“We needed to do something fast.”

Economic development, tourism and agriculture executive director Anele Qaba said the safety plan was sound and resources would be made available to fund the pilot project.

“However, crime is a global crisis and people need to be more vigilant,” he said.

“We urge tourists to use guided tours or walk in groups.”

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the incident at the Donkin Reserve had not been reported.