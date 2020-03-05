NPA needs more time to make high-level corruption cases stick, says Cronje

It has taken a lot longer than anticipated for the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA’s) investigative directorate to develop the capability to deal with complex, serious and high-level corruption cases, its head, Hermione Cronje, said in parliament on Wednesday.

There has been mounting concern over the long delay in bringing to court those implicated in the looting of the state on a huge scale over many years.

The directorate was set up in April 2019 with a five-year lifespan with the specific purpose of dealing with high-level corruption cases.

MPs were concerned that no cases had yet been brought before the courts.

DA justice spokesperson Glynnis Breytenbach was also concerned about the limited five-year lifespan of the investigative directorate and its ability to handle corruption cases within this time.

Cronje told the justice and correctional services committee that critical issues needed to be solved first, such as building the directorate’s cyber capability and data analytics capacity to establish evidence.

“There are no quick fixes, no short cuts,” Cronje said.

She appeared before the committee with national director of public prosecutions Shamila Batohi, who said that even well-resourced and sophisticated jurisdictions abroad took five to nine years to bring about very complex corruption cases.

Batohi said there was so much corruption across the government including at municipal level and in state-owned enterprises that it was necessary to prioritise.

“We are developing criteria so that we are able to manage this huge workload in terms of corruption,” Batohi said.

Cronje was keenly aware of the nation’s high expectation of results but cautioned that there was a lot of preparatory work that had to be done first and that just jumping in would be foolish.

The directorate spent the first six months cherry-picking a few cases to bring them to court to make an impact but had concluded that this was not a feasible approach as it was necessary to have a legally sustainable case.

“It is taking a lot longer than I anticipated,” she said.

“We have had to recognise that unless we solve a couple of critical issues, we are not going to make progress.”

Cronje said there was no smoking gun in high-level corruption involving politicians and business people.

The evidence was found in electronic and cellphone communications and offshore bank transfers that required a cyber capability the directorate did not have, but had started to acquire.

The legal framework for dealing with this data also made things difficult.

Data analytics capacity to analyse reams of bank data was also not available.

Months had been spent on seconding the required capacity from other state agencies.

She said that there were numerous forensic investigations into corruption by other institutions and the directorate had to ensure that the evidence produced was watertight.

International co-operation was also vital as the corruption suspects, much of the proceeds of the crimes and a lot of the evidence were abroad.

Integrity challenges had also hamstrung the organisation.

Batohi said when she took office a year ago, the NPA had suffered from a crisis in leadership, serious budgetary problems, high levels of vacancy and low morale, and the nine months to December had been spent dealing with those issues.

The appointment of deputy directors of national public prosecutions would happen very soon.

“Even though it is grinding, the wheels are turning,” she said.

“Things are moving in the right direction.”

Batohi said people were keen to see prosecutions of corruption cases, but to do that required that the state institutions which had been seriously damaged over many years be rebuilt.

The past year had been dedicated to strengthening the NPA and focusing on integrity.

Batohi noted that 75 corruption cases involving more than R7bn had achieved a level of success. — BusinessLIVE

