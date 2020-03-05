Kinkelbos police help ‘catch’ baby

He heard the woman screaming as they turned into Leeu Street.

“She was in a lot of pain, screaming for help.

“The neighbours and friends were all standing around her in the bedroom, not knowing what to do,” he said.

“Because the room was so hot, I told them to open all the windows and doors to get some ventilation.

“I told a neighbour to run next door to grab clean towels and to boil some water to sterilise anything I might need to use.”

During the birth, Baartman tried to calm Befile down by holding her hand and talking to her.

“I called a medic friend who then walked me through what to do and the basics,” Bantom said.

“As the baby came out, I saw the umbilical cord was wrapped around his neck.

“I then managed to turn the child to unwind the cord and place him on his side.

“Within a few seconds of doing that, the baby started to breathe.

“I know there could be issues related to cutting the umbilical cord, so I waited until the ambulance arrived.”

Renata Jansen, 43, who lives a few houses away, said she had been called by another neighbour who heard Befile’s screams.

“She was in labour and someone went to investigate why she was screaming uncontrollably,” Jansen said.

“They saw that she needed help and ran to ask me to ask for help.

“I could not believe it, it is not the type of thing you would ever think someone would ask you to help with,” she said.

“I phoned the ambulance [service] but, because they are fairly far from Colchester, I also called the police.”

She said they had all helped calm Befile down after the two police officers arrived.

“She [Befile] was in pain and we just kept talking to her and telling her to breathe and stay calm.

“It was a very different experience.

“The police were great and we are so grateful that they could assist so professionally.”

Jansen said Befile and the baby were still in hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

Motherwell Cluster commander Major-General Dawie Rabie said the two officers had gone the extra mile to help the community.