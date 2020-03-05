Coronavirus could knock exports — EC finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko

Eastern Cape finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko kicked off his 2020/2021 budget speech on a sombre note, warning that the province was yet to assess what damage the coronavirus would do to the Eastern Cape.

Tabling his R85.9bn budget in the Bhisho Legislature on Thursday, Mvoko said the province did not know what impact the virus would have on exports — mainly to China.

“The impact could have damaging consequences to our citrus and deciduous fruit industries,” he said.

He said while several international risks had been identified, domestic factors also added to the challenges of achieving growth.

“Under normal circumstances, when world trade is deteriorating, one must change focus and sell most locally produced goods in domestic markets,” he said.

“However, it appears as if we are stuck ‘between a rock and a hard place’ because domestic demand continues to be low, mainly due to low household spending.”