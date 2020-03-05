Coronavirus could knock exports — EC finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko
Eastern Cape finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko kicked off his 2020/2021 budget speech on a sombre note, warning that the province was yet to assess what damage the coronavirus would do to the Eastern Cape.
Tabling his R85.9bn budget in the Bhisho Legislature on Thursday, Mvoko said the province did not know what impact the virus would have on exports — mainly to China.
“The impact could have damaging consequences to our citrus and deciduous fruit industries,” he said.
He said while several international risks had been identified, domestic factors also added to the challenges of achieving growth.
“Under normal circumstances, when world trade is deteriorating, one must change focus and sell most locally produced goods in domestic markets,” he said.
“However, it appears as if we are stuck ‘between a rock and a hard place’ because domestic demand continues to be low, mainly due to low household spending.”
He said the province had also been affected by load-shedding in the previous financial year.
“This has affected various sectors of our economy including agriculture, manufacturing and the utilities industry,” he said.
“In addition to the supply constraints on energy, our agricultural output has been affected by the persistent drought, of which the Eastern Cape was among the worst affected provinces in the country.”
Mvoko said agriculture played a crucial role in uplifting the province.
‘We are of strong belief that our province has untapped potential in the agricultural sector.
“However, it is disappointing to note that agriculture continues to perform below potential levels and has been in contraction for the past three consecutive quarters, up to quarter three of 2019.”
He said the main reason was the drought, with the agriculture sector losing about 1,000 jobs in 2019.
“The provincial manufacturing output, which is dominated by the automobile and auto components supplies, has also been declining for most of 2019, due to lower domestic consumer confidence, which affects new vehicles sales.”
He said the sector was highly sensitive to changes in global trade of manufactured merchandise.