Committee rejects objections to Port Elizabeth name change

Final step to Gqeberha

There is no reason Port Elizabeth should not be renamed Gqeberha.



That is the word from the Eastern Cape Geographical Names Committee, which has dismissed two petitions — with 161 and 18 signatures, respectively — and the 139 single objections to the name change...

