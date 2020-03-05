‘Bird Island’ book withdrawn as lawyers decry it as web of lies

In reaction to the retraction, lawyers for the ministers said there had been no evidence whatsoever from any of the many investigations that implicated any of the ministers in the despicable crimes alleged in the book.

The law firm revealed that Minnie, in a telling e-mail to his co-author and editor, advised them that he was bothered by the fact that “we have no concrete evidence to the effect that any of the three ministers sexually molested a victim”.

Minnie also allegedly said, “We need a victim to come forward and make an accusation.”

The firm said this e-mail had been sent three days before publication of the book.

It said despite not having any form of concrete evidence to prove any of the allegations contained in the book, the two co-authors decided to continue to lie to the public and to twist facts for their own gain.

It said evidence collected clearly confirmed that there was no concrete evidence indicating that any ministers had perpetrated any paedophilia act, either at Bird Island or elsewhere.