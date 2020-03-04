Wits students protest at Empire Road entrance about lack of accommodation

A video clip of students sleeping in the library at the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) was shared by the Student Representative Council (SRC) on Wednesday, as it staged a demonstration demanding immediate action.

A group of students have gathered at the Empire Road entrance to the campus.

“When we resort to other measures, we do so because we have exhausted all other forms of engagement. A storm is coming. It cannot be that under our leadership students are subjected to these inhumane conditions. Our students will be accommodated!” the SRC tweeted.

Security was present amid reports that students were disrupting bus operations.

Higher education minister Blade Nzimande on Tuesday addressed student housing demands and violent student protests at the start of the 2020 academic year.

He told parliament that government was hoping for help from the private sector to resolve the housing issue, even as it rolled out a range of projects.