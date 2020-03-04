Wildlife Society wants clarity on fish farm appeal process

The Wildlife and Environment Society has written to the Algoa Bay fish farm project consultant to ask for clarification on the appeal process, following the department of environmental affairs' authorisation of the project.

Gary Koekemoer, chair of the society's Algoa Bay branch, which has been co-ordinating public awareness about the project, said on Wednesday the appeal conditions as they stood, were extremely onerous and could prohibit many members of the public from responding.

“They are geared around the typical scenario where a company needs to appeal a development veto from the department. Here we have a project where many hundreds of individual members of the public will want to appeal.

“So we have written to the environmental assessment practitioner to supply some guidance as to how it can be made more user friendly.”

In terms of the official department of environmental affairs authorisation notice released by Safiyya Sedick of Anchor Research & Monitoring, notification of the decision was sent to stakeholders on February 28, and 20 days were set aside for appeals.

“The appeal period will therefore end on March 19,” it reads.

Substantive appeals should be submitted in writing and addressed to The Director: Appeals and Legal Review, department of environmental affairs, she said.

They should be e-mailed to appeals@environment.gov.za or posted to Private Bay X447 Pretoria 0001 or dropped off by hand at Environment House, 473 Steve Biko, Arcadia, Pretoria, 0083.

The notice stipulates that appeals should be submitted to registered interested and affected parties.

And it states further that: “An appeal should ... contain the date the decision was received by the applicant, the date the decision was sent to stakeholders, a statement setting up the grounds of appeal, supporting documents referred to in the appeal letter and a statement by the appellant to confirm compliance with the National Appeal Regulations 2014 (as amended).”