WATCH | Fired hospital worker denies sucking elderly patient's toes

A 23-year-old man working as a "sitter" at a hospital in Florida in the US has offered a defence after being accused of sucking the toes of an elderly patient.

According to Newsweek.com, the patient reportedly interrupted Frantz Beldonin as he was sucking her toes. Beldonin was arrested the next morning and faces a count of battery of a person aged 65 or older.

Beldonin said he would never do such a thing, insisting the incident was a misunderstanding.

"It makes me look crazy ... or, like, creepy, and I'm not ... I'm not that type of dude."

He said the patient who accused him misinterpreted what was happening when he innocently brushed against her toe while trying to recover his dropped phone.