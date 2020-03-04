Two arrested for Bethelsdorp shop murder

Two men were arrested this week for the murder of a Bethelsdorp store worker last month.

Hussain Morad, 39, was gunned down in a store in Rensburg Street, Bethelsdorp, on February 8.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said two men were arrested in Grootboom Street — less than 200m away from the shop — at 4.30am on Tuesday.

Morad was killed just hours after the alleged killers argued with one of his co-workers.

“It is alleged that before the fatal shooting, one of the men entered the shop to buy a cigarette and smoked it inside the shop.

“Thereafter, he pointed a firearm at the 28-year-old female cashier and demanded money.

“The woman refused to give him money and an argument erupted.

“When he left, he threw stones at the shop, damaging the glass door.”

Naidu said the man is believed to have returned a few hours later with a friend and they started shooting at the shop, with Morad shot multiple times.

“The investigation led detectives to two separate houses in Grootboom Street where the two suspects were arrested,” she said.

The firearm used in the shooting has not yet been recovered.

Both men will appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court on Thursday.