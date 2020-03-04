Renew your family grave lease or Durban will reuse it

The eThekwini municipality plans to reuse unclaimed graves if family grave leases are not renewed and unclaimed graves are not claimed across the city.

Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela on Wednesday said the action was necessary as most of Durban's cemeteries were at high capacity.

“eThekwini municipality is appealing to the public to renew their family graves leases and to claim all unclaimed family graves across the city. This is to ensure that all graves that are over 10 years old are leased by the owners. If not, the municipality reserves the right to reuse all unclaimed graves,” he said.

Mayisela said this would be done with full consideration of other agreements, including 20, 25 and 50-year perpetuity leased graves.

“The public has four months commencing from March 1 2020 up to June 30 2020 to come to lease, claim or renew lease agreements of graves.”

There are 65 cemeteries and two crematoriums across Durban, with about 9,600 burials and 1,200 cremations taking place each year.

“The parks, recreation and culture unit is running short of burial space as there are only nine active cemeteries currently and four of them will be in full capacity by end of 2020,” Mayisela said.

However, multiple burials could be done in family graves that are being leased.

“Alternate solutions had to be sought as the population of Durban is increasing rapidly (about 4.5% annually according to the 2011 census). Coupled with the high mortality rate, practical solutions are needed. eThekwini municipal tariff permits the PRC to reuse graves older than 10 years. The strategy of utilising existing facilities for burials is to curb the problem of scarcity of land in the city,” Mayisela said.

Members of the public can renew their leases at the cemetery where the grave was leased, or can clarify information pertaining to a grave leased at the same cemetery.

“This may be done at the cemetery office where the grave is located, then proceed to the Sizakala centre to make payments, or as advised by the cemetery supervisor,” Mayisela said.