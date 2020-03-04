Power outage affecting Bay areas

Nelson Mandela Bay municipality staff are attempting to restore power supply to areas affected by a “lost supply” on Wednesday.

Municipal spokesperson, Mthubanzi Mniki, failed to elaborate as to the reason behind the disruption.

"[There is ] a lost supply from Chelsea and Rowallan Park substations affecting Greenbushes, Chelsea, Rowallan Park, Walmer, Arlington, South End, Lorraine, Driftsands / Lovemore Park (DLP), Summerstrand, Seaview (SEA), Theescombe / Chelsea (THC) and surrounding areas.”

“Staff attending to restoration of supply, no time frame available,” Mniki said.