Mega Coega oil refinery project nixed as Saudi investor picks Richards Bay

Nelson Mandela Bay’s hopes that a multibillion-rand oil refinery, Project Mthombo, would be built at Coega have been dashed, with the earmarked Saudi investor opting for another development in Richards Bay.

The National African Federated Chamber of Commerce (Nafcoc) described the news on Tuesday as devastating for the business community and the metro in general.

The mega project had, according to earlier reports, been expected to create between 12,000 and 21,000 direct and indirect jobs during construction, and between 2,000 and 5,000 jobs when operational.

Confirming the Saudi pullout, Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane’s spokesperson, Mvusi Sicwetsha, said: “The national government has announced that it is in discussions with an international investor from Saudi Arabia, who has indicated its preference for the Richards Bay site for a crude oil refinery project.”

Sicwetsha said the provincial government was now aiming to get the project going again with a new strategy that would move away from a partnership with state-owned entity Petro SA and rather look at investors taking the lead.

Nafcoc Bay regional chair Mpilo Ndlaleni said of Mthombo: “It was a catalytic project that was going to cut down unemployment. We were looking forward to it and preparing for it.

“We are really saddened that the investor has been lost and if there is any possibility of getting him back again or getting Mthombo going again we would like to be a part of that.”

Investors were attracted to stable and efficient environments, Ndlaleni said.

“We are putting the blame for this news squarely on the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality.

“It is unstable and the lack of leadership and the squabbles have not sent out the right signals.”

Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber CEO Nomkhita Mona said the chamber believed the project would have had a hugely positive impact on the socioeconomic development of the Eastern Cape.

She said: “This would ... alleviate the pressures brought about by being the metro with the highest unemployment rate amongst other metros in the country.

“It would further create other economic activities related to the oil and gas value-chain.

“A project of this nature would be in line with the business chamber’s trade and investment strategy, which has identified the oil and gas sector as a key one to develop in the metro.”

Sicwetsha said the news of the Saudi pullout demanded a major rethink about how to tackle the project, which had been expected to generate 300,000 barrels of oil a day.

“The Eastern Cape government accepts the change in strategy that instead of a refinery project being led by a state-owned entity, it will now be investor-driven,” Sicwetsha said.

“The provincial government is, therefore, seeking investors for a refinery project, especially on the back of the extensive work that was done for Mthombo at Coega.”

The Richards Bay refinery would not necessarily compete with this envisaged Coega refinery because it would possibly have different feedstock, and there was still a need to ensure SA’s oil supply, he said.

“This news has delayed efforts to pursue investors as Mthombo was led by state organs and now the change in strategy means that the Eastern Cape must accelerate its discussions with refinery investors.

“However, it has assisted in providing better clarity on how to implement the project, as you would appreciate that the refinery project at Coega was delayed by various challenges, including the capacity of the state to fund such a project.

“This clarity has provided the needed impetus to now pursue the project in earnest.”

Mona said the business chamber was aware that Coega and the provincial government were continuing to work on attracting investments in the oil and gas sector.

“As this was a long-mooted project for the region, it stands to reason that some infrastructure investment had been done and it would therefore, be less difficult to implement such a project as soon as investor commitment is been confirmed.

“The Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber continues to participate in a stakeholder interest group in order to lobby for political, government, labour and business support for such catalytic projects.

“Additionally, the aim is to facilitate interaction and co-operation amongst key role players in order to ensure that the city and region are in a state of readiness to host a mega project of such nature.”

In January 2019, then energy minister Jeff Radebe and his Saudi Arabian counterpart, Khalid Al-Falih, confirmed the kingdom’s investment in SA would be in the form of a new crude oil refinery and petrochemicals plant.

According to a statement issued by the department of energy at the time, the meeting was a follow-up on progress made since President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state visit to Saudi Arabia in July 2018.

Saudi Arabia and SA had been in talks regarding the construction of a new crude oil refinery and petrochemical plant in SA, as part of a broader Saudi Arabian plan to invest as much as $10bn (about R152.6bn) in the country.

The department said the new investment would involve Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Aramco) — one of the largest companies in the world by revenue and the most profitable company in the world, according to Bloomberg — and SA’s Central Energy Fund.

Questions e-mailed to Aramco on Tuesday about the pullout from Mthombo were not responded to by the time of going to print.

Questions were also sent to the metro and the Coega Development Corporation, but they also failed to respond.

In a report in February 2019, Mabuyane was quoted as saying it was clear that Richards Bay had been added as a possible investment site for Aramco but it would be fruitless expenditure to redirect the project after the considerable preparation work that had already been done at Coega.

The fact that there was an existing pipeline linking Richards Bay, Durban and Johannesburg was being used as a reason for investing in the Richards Bay site but it was a security risk to bank everything on that line, he said.