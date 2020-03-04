Grief, shock and heroism as families visit site where 29 died in bus crash

The families of those killed in the Centane bus disaster struggled on Tuesday to accept that their beloved mothers, sisters, brothers and daughters were gone forever.

A cloud hung above the villages of Cwebe and Lusizini, homes to most of the dead passengers.

Adding to the trauma was the news on Tuesday that a three-year-old boy, the first victim to be airlifted from the scene, had died in Frere Hospital.

On Tuesday morning social development social workers, other officials and church leaders were on hand to comfort and counsel the grieving families.

A ceremony was held at the Butterworth town hall before the families took the dreadful journey to identify the bodies and sign documents to give permission for postmortems to be conducted.

Distraught Lungile Susela, who travelled from King William’s Town to identify the body of her sister, Hombakazi Nomzi Susela, said: “I am devastated that my sister died in this horrific accident.

“I think that the government, and also the bus company, should take responsibility for this.

“This is a disaster.”