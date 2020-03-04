Dali Mpofu beams with pride as son awarded DPhil degree from Oxford

Advocate Dali Mpofu was beside himself when he announced that his son, Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh, had obtained his doctor of philosophy degree in international relations at Oxford University in England.

Mpofu-Walsh's graduation was on Tuesday and his father took to social media to express how proud he was.

“Cometh the hour ... cometh the son ... cometh the doctor. Today was a very big and tense day of the Doctor of Philosophy panel interview at Oxford University to defend the thesis. News just in, we made it. So you can call me proud father of the Doctor loading ... or just uTata ka [Sizwe].”