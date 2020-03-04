News

Dali Mpofu beams with pride as son awarded DPhil degree from Oxford

By Rethabile Radebe - 04 March 2020
Social activist Dr Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh obtained his doctor of philosophy qualification in international relations at Oxford University this week.
Image: Via Instagram/Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh

Advocate Dali Mpofu was beside himself when he announced that his son, Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh, had obtained his doctor of philosophy degree in international relations at Oxford University in England.

Mpofu-Walsh's graduation was on Tuesday and his father took to social media to express how proud he was.

“Cometh the hour ... cometh the son ... cometh the doctor. Today was a very big and tense day of the Doctor of Philosophy panel interview at Oxford University to defend the thesis. News just in, we made it. So you can call me proud father of the Doctor loading ... or just uTata ka [Sizwe].”

Mpofu-Walsh also couldn't contain his excitement and let everyone know that he had passed his degree. 

Mpofu-Walsh is best known for his social activism and music. He is also author of Democracy and Delusion: 10 Myths in South African Politics. He has a YouTube channel called SMPX which mainly focuses on creating a dialogue about the country's political and economic landscape.

Mpofu-Walsh has interviewed a number of influential people, including former president Jacob Zuma. 

