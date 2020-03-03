Timothy Omotoso accuser grilled over discrepancies

The first witness in the pastor Timothy Omotoso trial, Andisiwe Dike, was grilled relentlessly on Monday by defence attorney Peter Daubermann over inaccuracies in her statement to police and discrepancies between it and her testimony.

Daubermann also asked why Dike, 30, would have let her sisters — who were aged 17 and 14 at the time — visit the Jesus Dominion International (JDI) church’s mission house in Durban if Omotoso was abusing women there, as Dike had alleged.

Under cross-examination by Daubermann, Dike conceded there were glaring discrepancies between the statement she gave to police in January 2018 and her court testimony last week.

Omotoso and his co-accused, Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho, have pleaded not guilty to 63 main and 34 alternative charges against them, ranging from rape to sexual assault, human trafficking and racketeering.

Dike made her statement to police months after she left the Durban mission house, where she had stayed for 13 months.

According to Dike, she had considered the statement a summary of what she had told a police captain and that she did not know that by signing the document she was agreeing to its accuracy.

Daubermann had consulted with Captain Brenda Magwangqana earlier on Monday morning after his application for a trial-within-a-trial to be held to determine the credibility of Dike’s statement was dismissed last week.

Dike denied that she had told Magwangqana that Omotoso had penetrated her during at least one of the alleged sexual assaults.

“I did not say it,” Dike said.

In her testimony, Dike said she began attending services at the JDI church in September 2015 after being encouraged to do so by her mother, who believed this would help her overcome her drinking problem.

Dike alleged she was first assaulted by Omotoso two days after she arrived at the mission house.

Daubermann put it to Dike on Monday that she did not explicitly rebuff Omotoso’s alleged sexual advances.

She responded by saying Omotoso would have noticed that she was uncomfortable

On the second occasion, she said, Omotoso told her to relax and be herself while he allegedly simulated a sexual act on her.

Thereafter, Dike said, she could not remember how many times the alleged assaults had recurred.

According to Dike, while at the mission house, she and the other women living there were made to signed pre-typed affidavits stating that they were there of their own free will and were not forced to remain on the premises.

Dike told the court on Monday that though no-one physically prevented her from leaving the house, she was afraid if she left without Omotoso’s permission he would curse her and that she could not go against the wishes of a prophet of God.

Months before Omotoso was arrested at the Port Elizabeth International Airport in April 2017, Dike’s younger sisters visited her at the mission house even though, as she admitted, she knew Omotoso was an alleged sexual predator and the abuse she suffered might also have happened to them.

Daubermann said Omotoso and his co-accused denied all of Dike’s allegations.

The trial continues.