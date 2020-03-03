Teams dispatched to Bay airport, ports to monitor coronavirus

Teams have been stationed at Nelson Mandela Bay’s two harbours along with the city’s airport amid fears of the coronavirus reaching the country.

This comes as the global death toll from the new epidemic surpassed 3,000 on Monday.

A response committee has been established, which is being led by Livingstone Hospital head of infectious diseases Dr John Black and Dr Luleka Mayekiso.

This was announced during a public health committee meeting on Monday by chair Yolisa Pali.

A report that gave background and history of the virus was also tabled.

Pali said the outbreak response committee had stationed teams at the Port of Port Elizabeth, the Port of Ngqura and the Port Elizabeth International Airport.

Municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said the teams at the airport and ports would be made up of public health and disaster management committee members, along with national department of health officials.

He said body scanners had been put in place at the entry points and if there were any signs of possible infection the person in question would immediately be quarantined while further tests were done.

The virus has now infected more than 89,000 people worldwide and spread to more than 60 countries after first emerging in China late last year.

In the Bay, a memorandum of understanding has been signed between the municipality and the national health department.

ACDP councillor Lance Grootboom applauded the memorandum of understanding, but said more needed to be done to educate communities about the virus.

“The number of people infected by this virus is growing and there are South Africans in China who are to still come home,” he said.

“We need to be vigilant, and protect and educate our residents.

“Many people still do not understand the virus, so maybe we can have flyers or posters out there to residents.”

DA councillor Francois Greyling asked for proof that the city was indeed ready, suggesting the committee inspect the area set for quarantine at Livingstone Hospital.

The virus is believed to have originated in a market that sold wild animals in Wuhan, the capital of China’s Hubei province.

South Korea, the biggest hotspot of infections outside China, reported nearly 500 new cases on Monday, raising its total past 4,000.

With fears of a pandemic on the rise, the World Health Organisation urged all countries to stock up on critical care ventilators to treat patients with severe symptoms of the deadly respiratory disease.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus has raised fears over its effect on the world economy, causing global markets to log their worst losses since the 2008 financial crisis.

China’s economy has ground to a halt, with large swathes of the country under quarantine and measures in place to severely restrict travel.

The US and Australia had their first fatalities from the disease over the weekend.

The coronavirus — also known as Covid-19 — has a mortality rate of at least 2% — much higher than seasonal flu, at 0.1%, but lower than another coronavirus-linked illness, SARS, which had a 9.5% death rate when it killed nearly 800 people in 2002/2003. — Additional reporting by AFP