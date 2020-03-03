State scheme to help unemployed get driver’s licences grinds to a halt

“I thought my life would change, I wanted to be a truck driver, and this was my ticket out of poverty and hopelessness. However, now I have made peace with the fact that I may have to rewrite the learner’s, and hopefully the department has not forgotten about us,” he said.

Ngema said his hope was that the project would resume and that those responsible for the delays would be held accountable.

“It cannot be that people who are responsible for prolonging unemployment are let go of that easily,” he added.

Modise said the department was in the process of procuring new service providers to complete the project.

Another beneficiary, Sizwe Sithole, 26, whose learner’s also expires in May, said he was frustrated by the prospect of having to begin the process again.

“When this process began I thought by now I would have been employed by now, but unfortunately I am likely to have to do another learners.

“I am desperate because I am unemployed, and the few opportunities that have come my way require a driver’s licence,” he said.