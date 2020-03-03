November relocation of PE harbour tank farm postponed

PREMIUM

The long awaited transfer of tank farm operations from the Port of Port Elizabeth to the Port of Ngqura has stalled due to “insufficient customer commitment”, according to the multinational driving the project.



Oiltanking Grindrod Calulo (OTGC) MD Nico Smit said they were liaising with Transnet on the way forward, but confirmed that the scheduled November transfer would be affected...

