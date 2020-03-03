Murder-suicide cancer sufferer, daughter described as 'nice people'

A neighbour has described the Port Elizabeth man who shot dead his daughter before turning the gun on himself as “nice people”.

The murder-suicide happened at the family’s home in Fifth Avenue, Newton Park, at about 11pm on Sunday.

Cancer patient Johannes Maritz, 74, who had been suffering from stage four lung cancer, shot and fatally wounded his daughter Merisa, 47, in her bedroom before turning the gun on himself.

Maritz’s younger daughter, who had been visiting from the Western Cape, was not injured.

When a team from The Herald visited the house at about noon on Monday it was locked, with no-one home.

A neighbour, who declined to be named, said she had slept through the commotion.

“I arrived home late and fell asleep. I honestly heard nothing and only realised when I read it [online on Monday morning].

“It is so awful and I am so shocked,” she said.

“Johan and his daughter had been living there for several years.

“They were such nice people and always popped in for a chat.”

The woman said the last conversation she had had with Maritz had been a few weeks ago, when they had spoken about the chemotherapy treatment he was undergoing.

“He absolutely hated it,” she said.

“When I spoke to him last he told me that [the cancer] had spread to his other lung.

“He was complaining about how bad the chemo was and how it made him feel.”

“I would never have thought he would do something like this. Why did he kill her [Merisa]?”

The woman said at one stage she had been making beetroot and carrot juice for Maritz as part of his cancer treatment.

“They were such nice people. I really cannot believe that this happened.”