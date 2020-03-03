Getting girls clued up on code

Getting girls excited about technology is the aim of Django Girls Port Elizabeth and — given the chance — girls from disadvantaged schools around the Bay could find a whole new career option at their fingertips.

That is firm belief of Nelson Mandela University computer science student Sithembile Ncube, who is part of NMU’s Young African Women in computing (Yawic) initiative.

The initiative, in conjunction with Django Girls Port Elizabeth, organises coding workshops to open the doors to girls from disadvantaged areas.

Django Girls is an international non-profit organisation that provides tools, resources and support to introduce young women to computer programming and technology.

Ncube, an honours student who comes from Zambia and fell in love with computers at a young age, said the most recent workshop, held over the weekend, was a success.

She hosted 30 girls from the Ethembeni Enrichment Centre as well as pupils from Kwazakhele, Qaphelani, Khumbulani and Sophakama High Schools.

Ncube said among the initiative’s goals was the desire to get more women in Port Elizabeth involved in technology, focusing on girls in high schools.

She said she believes joining forces with global initiatives like Django Girls would have a greater impact.

“We normally host two workshops every year, one in summer and one in winter,” Ncube said.

“We do something different in every workshop, like learning new programming languages, learning IT skills, design thinking and even just digital literacy.

“We choose girls from disadvantaged backgrounds because they don’t have IT as a focus in high school, but they have the ability to succeed if they were given a chance.

“This is our way of trying to bridge the gap.”

Ncube added there were many success stories in her department — a department where, incredibly, some of the women first switched on a computer only once they started at university.

Girls at the weekend session learnt how to create a website.

Yawic coach Alia Cassim said it was a wonderful experience to give people equal opportunities and to introduce young girls to technology, which some of them have no access to.

“They got to hear from a person working in the industry from Amazon, Jabu Sibonyoni, who was the guest speaker,” Cassim said.

“Hearing about coding when you are young sounds like something you could never do, but when they did something on the computers and found it on the internet a lot of them were amazed by what they had done,” Cassim said.

Fellow coach Mari Swartz said the gender ratio in the IT and computer science fields was heavily weighted in favour of males.

“I study computer science and even now there are more males than females, so I feel it’s very important to encourage young females to take up careers in technology,” Swartz said.

She said she was encouraged by Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi’s speech about women taking up spaces and this was their way of encouraging young women to study computer science.