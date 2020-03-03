Foetuses found at water treatment works — two days in a row

Employees of a waste water treatment works in Port Elizabeth have been left traumatised after they pulled foetuses from machinery at the plant on two consecutive days this week.

The upset workers who made the grisly discoveries said they had been asking themselves what kind of world they lived in.

A woman employed by Driftsands Wastewater Treatment Works in South End said while she was cleaning rubbish out of a machine that hoovered up non biodegradable matter on Monday, she noticed an object resembling a baby’s leg and asked a colleague to help her.

They pulled it out of the machine and noticed that it was a foetus, the woman, who asked not to be identified, said.

To her horror, she found another foetus in a different machine at the plant on Tuesday.

“Ever since I’ve worked here I have never seen what I saw these past two days in a row.

“I was not OK when I saw the first baby and I’m not OK again today,” she said.

Her male colleague, who helped her retrieve the foetuses, said he, too, was traumatised.

“How they left the world was not dignified. It is scary to think this is the type of world that we are living in,” he said.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu confirmed that two cases of concealment of birth had been opened.

“The foetuses are male and vary in size. We are appealing to anyone who can assist in tracing the mothers of these foetuses,” Naidu said.

“Anyone who may know of anyone who was pregnant recently and they are suspicious of the person’s pregnancy [should] please contact the Humewood SAPS on 041-504-5019 or 08600 10111 or their nearest police station,” she said.