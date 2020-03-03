VIDEO | Criminal charges opened against Beach Road driver

Criminal charges of reckless and negligent driving have been opened for a Port Elizabeth driver who was caught on camera driving recklessly down Beach Road in the wee hours of Sunday morning.

The driver was filmed at almost the same location where Kelvin Zirema allegedly crashed into two pedestrians in May, instantly killing a man and leaving 27-year-old Nomawethu Mpuntshe critically injured.

DA spokesperson for Safety and Security, John Best, and Ward 2 Councillor, Renaldo Gouws laid the complaint at the Humewood Police Station after seeing the video of the reckless driving on social media.

In the video, the driver of a white car can be seen making dangerous handbrake drifts between Cubana and Beershack.

The driver speedily drives down the road, makes an abrupt turn then drives facing oncoming traffic before making another abrupt turn.

Best said Mpuntshe’s accident and numerous complaints about dangerous driving on that stretch of road compelled him to act.

Police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu confirmed that a case of reckless and or negligent driving had been opened.

“The vehicle is a rental vehicle so an investigation is under way and we must still trace the driver.

“We also need to verify whether that the video is authentic,” she said.