Cassper takes Sho’t Left into Bay

PREMIUM

SA hip-hop artist Cassper Nyovest has had a taste of the Bay thanks to the Eastern Cape leg of the Sho’t Left campaign with SA Tourism.



For the Eastern Cape leg of the national campaign, held in conjunction with Universal Music Group, SA Tourism partnered with the Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency (ECPTA) to give the star a special experience in the adventure province...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.