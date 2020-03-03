Cassper takes Sho’t Left into Bay
SA hip-hop artist Cassper Nyovest has had a taste of the Bay thanks to the Eastern Cape leg of the Sho’t Left campaign with SA Tourism.
For the Eastern Cape leg of the national campaign, held in conjunction with Universal Music Group, SA Tourism partnered with the Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency (ECPTA) to give the star a special experience in the adventure province...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.