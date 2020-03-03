Booysen Park residents get first aid training

Bay medics have launched a community upliftment project to protect ambulances and staff in the northern areas while simultaneously educating residents about what it takes to save lives.

The project, spearheaded by the Emergency Medical Services (EMS), is part of a community development initiative to train residents and provide them with basic medical skills.

The first training session was held on Monday at the Booysen Park community hall and saw 15 members from the Vastrap area, in Booysen Park, trained in medical assistance which included CPR, how to stop bleeding and more.

Bay EMS manager Brenhan Metune said the initiative was launched following several attacks on medics and ambulances in February.

Metune proposed that his team provide free medical training to residents.

“We want people to understand that our job is not easy and we are here to save the lives of their family and friends.

“This is building support and relations in the community. It is paramount that we do not get attacked and robbed as it indirectly could lead to someone’s death,” he said.

“This project is to get buy-in from residents so that they understand what it is we actually do.

“In the interim, by training them it means that they can also save a life while waiting for help to arrive.”

Metune said one training course would be held per week in the area and would be eventually expanded to other areas.

“At this stage we are piloting the project in Booysen Park as that is where our medics were recently attacked.

“Each course is for 15 members and we are now going to be consulting with the 28 schools in the northern areas to train pupils in stages as well,” he said.

“The youth are the future of the country and it is important that they know the basics in life support.”

Vastrap resident and mother of two, Rina Nela, 28, said the training was vital for community upliftment.

“It will help us so much and we are grateful for the training. It will certainly help us save lives in the area,” she said.

Community leader and resident Makeleni Daniels, 39, said the training would assist to curb attacks on ambulances.

“The course was an eye opener and I think people will see the importance of the ambulances in the area.

“There is no doubt that the more of these courses that are done, the better it will be for all,” he said.

“We are hoping that they will also give more training to empower us more to help people.

“Our clinic here is very small and if we can even provide the basics while help is on the way, it can save a life.”