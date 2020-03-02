Meet Rake, Algoa Bay’s most bashful whale

Algoa Bay has a bashful humpback whale who is in no hurry to leave the relatively safe waters he has been hiding out in since an attack by a “pod of marauding killer whales”.

Rake, as he has been affectionately named, has been hiding out in Algoa Bay since November, according to boat-based whale watching operator Lloyd Edwards of Raggy Charters.

Edwards, who recently snapped a picture of Rake, said the whale was probably hanging out in the Bay “due to his not-so-nice meeting with a pod of marauding killer whales.

“Though the teeth marks are now starting to fade, there is no doubt that the memory of these smiling killers is still very much alive in Rake’s mind.

“So much so in fact, that he has not dared to leave the safety of Algoa Bay”.

Edwards said Rake used to hang out near Jahleel Island just off the port at Ngqura.

“There he or she teamed up with another humpback named Ropey,” Edwards said.

Ropey, he said, had become entangled in a crayfish trap rope, restricting his movement. He was eventually cut loose by the NSRI and has not been seen for a few weeks.

“Rake has now taken up residence in North End. Keep a lookout around the oyster farm and in front of the stadium.”

Edwards said he imagined hunger would soon get the better of Rake and he would have to start the long swim back to the feeding grounds in the Southern Ocean.

“There are still plenty of humpbacks feeding off our west coast near Cape Town.

“If Rake can make it down there he can catch up on some krill [small crustaceans] to energise him for the rest of his journey.”