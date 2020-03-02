Boy, 7, found murdered in Cape winelands

A seven-year-old boy was found murdered in bushes in the Cape winelands on Sunday, police said.

The family of the boy from Tulbagh reported him missing on Sunday morning.

Police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said a search was launched and just after 7am, his body was found in bushes on a river bank.

“Detectives followed information and a 53-year-old suspect was subsequently arrested for the murder.”

The man is expected to appear in the Tulbagh magistrate’s court soon