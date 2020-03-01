SPCA threat to jail animal abusers
The East London SPCA has warned of jail time for gross abuse of domestic animals and appealed to pet owners to take care of their pets.
The warning comes after reports of neglect of animals by owners in several areas in East London and surroundings...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.