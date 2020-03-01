Ngcobo massacre accused claims police beat him until he confessed

One of the five Mancoba Seven Angel Ministries Church members accused in the Ngcobo police massacre trial on Friday testified that he was beaten by police during interrogation until he collapsed and soiled himself.

Kwanele Ndlwana, 24, who initially confessed to his involvement in the killing of five Ngcobo police officers, has testified that he was forced into making a confession. He told the Mthatha high court he was coached on what to say and what to point out.

“There were about six policemen who assaulted me and suffocated me with a tube. They screamed ‘kwedini you are all going to pay dearly for killing our colleagues’. They kicked and punched me several time until I collapsed and lost consciousness. I woke up and [found] myself in a tiny toilet freezing and wet, and I had soiled myself. I think that they dragged me to the toilet and poured cold water on my body,” he said.

The other accused are Andani Monco, 32, Siphosomzi Tshefu, 26, Siphesihle Tatsi, 22, and Phumzile Mhlatywa, 48. They face 22 charges including five counts of murder and have all made confessions. They are representing themselves in court.