Ngcobo massacre accused claims police beat him until he confessed
One of the five Mancoba Seven Angel Ministries Church members accused in the Ngcobo police massacre trial on Friday testified that he was beaten by police during interrogation until he collapsed and soiled himself.
Kwanele Ndlwana, 24, who initially confessed to his involvement in the killing of five Ngcobo police officers, has testified that he was forced into making a confession. He told the Mthatha high court he was coached on what to say and what to point out.
“There were about six policemen who assaulted me and suffocated me with a tube. They screamed ‘kwedini you are all going to pay dearly for killing our colleagues’. They kicked and punched me several time until I collapsed and lost consciousness. I woke up and [found] myself in a tiny toilet freezing and wet, and I had soiled myself. I think that they dragged me to the toilet and poured cold water on my body,” he said.
The other accused are Andani Monco, 32, Siphosomzi Tshefu, 26, Siphesihle Tatsi, 22, and Phumzile Mhlatywa, 48. They face 22 charges including five counts of murder and have all made confessions. They are representing themselves in court.
Judge Robert Griffiths has yet to rule on the admissibility of the confessions.
A trial-within-a-trial is underway after claims of police torture emerged this week.
Hawks Mthatha-based member Warrant-Officer Zwelenkosi Diko, part of the team of detectives investigating the February 21 2018 massacre, was the first witness to take the stand since the trial-within-a-trial started on Wednesday.
“They had made confessions willingly and voluntarily. We could not have known as police how the crime unfolded and all the elements of crime, but it was the accused themselves who told us about that,” said Diko.
Monco, who also said he was beaten and suffocated with the tyre tubing, said Diko was the ringleader.
“You [Diko] were the most ruthless, harsh policeman,” said Monco when cross-examining Diko.
Diko said Captain Bongani Ngxola, who led the interviews, had at numerous times informed the accused of their constitutional rights.
“Maybe the prison has changed you. Remember that when Captain Ngxola informed you of your constitutional rights. You said you will not make use of them as according to your religion you do not subscribe to them or the constitution. Now you want to be acquitted, you make such baseless and far-fetched allegations,” said Diko.
Diko said the accused had never complained of police torture to any courts or police before.